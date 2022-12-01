 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carl Frederick Arneson

Nov. 18, 1929 – Nov. 27, 2022

BARNEVELD / MADISON—Carl Frederick Arneson, age 93, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at BARNEVELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 505 Swiss Lane, Barneveld, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, with Pastor Rhia Strohm presiding. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Carl’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at the time of the service. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077

