Carl Eugene Stoikes, age 87, of Prairie Du Sac

Carl Eugene Stoikes, age 87, passed away at his home in Prairie du Sac, Mar. 1, 2020. He was born in Vernon County on Sept. 21, 1932 to the late Carl and Nellie (Miller) Stoikes Sr. Carl graduated LaFarge High School; class of 1950. He went on to enlist in the U.S. Army and served in the 82nd Airborne Unit during the Korean War. Carl attended tech school in Madison and studied Architecture and Drafting; starting a lifelong career as a Draftsman working on commercial buildings. He formerly worked for a few firms in the Madison area and retired from Marshall Erdman in 1995. Carl was united in marriage to Rita Resch on Aug. 27, 1955; she preceded him in death on Oct. 4, 2012. He enjoyed hunting, golf, looking for morels, going for Sunday drives and traveling with Rita. Carl recently enjoyed his Badger Honor Flight in the Spring of 2017. He was a member of the Sauk Prairie Optimists Club, Sauk Prairie Historical Society, 82nd Airborne Assoc., and enjoyed volunteering at the Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital.