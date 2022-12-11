Dec. 9, 1958 – Dec. 3, 2022

MADISON — Carl “Eric” Lindblom, age 63, of Madison, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his home. He was born on December 9, 1958, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the son of the late Carl A. Lindblom, Jr. and Marilynn Jean (Gillen) Lindblom.

Eric graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1990, with a Bachelor of Science degree in English. He loved art and science and had the rare gift of blending the two and seeing the beauty in both. A life-long resident of Wisconsin, he was especially fond of hiking the bluffs, exploring the marsh, and downhill skiing in La Crosse, Wis.

Eric was a hero to his family and many friends. His bravery and perseverance in the face of schizophrenia inspired all of us. He always met his struggles with honesty and a smile. Eric’s poetry, song lyrics, illustrations, and short stories were his passion and outlet. This body of creative work continues to be an honest, analytical, sweet, and sometimes brutal reflection on living with mental illness.

Eric is survived by one sister, Lisa A. (Thomas Burns) Lindblom of Danbury, Conn.; two brothers: Kurt A. (Chandria Slaughter) Lindblom of Cheverly, Md., and Mark W. (Julie Slattery) Lindblom of Washington, D.C.; five nieces and nephews: Michael (Corrina) Burns, Mark (Mac), Molly, Elizabeth (Liza), and Quinn Lindblom; and one great-niece, Margaret Jean (MJ) Burns.

Carl Eric was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Marilynn Lindblom; his paternal grandparents, Carl A. Lindblom, Sr. and Gwenola D. Lindblom; and his maternal grandparents, Walter T. Gillen and Frances V. Gillen.

A celebration of Eric’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin. A visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will immediately follow, and his family members look forward to sharing and hearing stories of a life well lived.

The family of Carl Eric Lindblom would like to thank Jessica Roum and Elena Golden of Residential Services Housing, Goodwill of South-Central WI, Inc., and the Yahara House community, especially Elizabeth Gonzalez, for their compassionate care, loving support, and friendship to Eric.

A private interment will be at the Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist in Wausau, Wis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, National Public Radio, Journey Mental Health Center—Madison, and Yahara House.

