Nov. 16, 1959 – Dec. 1, 2022

Carl Eric “Kidd” Wogsland, age 63, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Agrace Hospice after a long battle with cancer.

He was born on November 16, 1959, to Lyle and Barbara (Willadsen) Wogsland in Madison, Wis.

Carl attended Madison East High School and graduated in 1977. He attended the University of Wisconsin for three years. Carl worked for the University of Wisconsin in various business office roles and in several departments over his career, finishing as a payroll financial specialist at the Nelson Institute.

In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, softball, drinking a good beer and watching sports on tv. Carl enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and betting on various sporting events including horse races. He was able to take a final trip to Las Vegas in October 2022.

Carl is survived by his mother; siblings: Susan Huss and Dennis Wogsland; nephew, Michael (Nicole) Huss; great-niece, Jordin; uncle, Steven (Lynda Meade) Willadsen; aunt, Mary Dell Wogsland; and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; father; brother-in-law, James Huss; and several aunts and uncles.

Per Carl’s wishes, there will not be a funeral. A Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wis. A Celebration of Life will be held in 2023.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Avenue, Madison, WI, 53705; Goodman Community Center, 214 Waubesa St., Madison, WI 53704; or a charity of your choice.

