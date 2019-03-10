PARDEEVILLE - Roger A. "Ramjet" Carey age 82, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. Roger was born on July 1, 1936, in Wauwatosa, to Arnold and Arlene (Poeschal) Carey. In 1953, Roger enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 16. He served with honor in the Korean War, in the 8th Army, 82nd Airborne Division from 1953 to 1956.
In 1956, he made his home in Beloit. There he met and married the love of his life and soulmate, Patricia J. Erickson, on Jan. 12, 1957.
In 1963, Roger began his career with the Madison Police Department, rising to the rank of special investigator until his retirement in 1986. During his career with the Madison Police Department, he also worked lake patrol. Roger also was a member of the Blue Knights, Chapter 1 and was elected road captain in 1976. Roger later joined the U.S. Army Reserve and attained the rank of first sergeant.
After retirement, Roger became a member of the Veterans of Underage Military. He also enjoyed traveling, restoring and working on vehicles. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Roger is survived by his children, Pam (Guy) Gust, Tina (Lee) Halverson, Kim (Sasha) Showsh, Dee (Will) Ruffin, and Todd (Becky) Carey; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Jim (Rosie) Johnson; a sister, Colleen (Dave) Thompson; brother-in-law, Robert (Elsie) Erickson; and his dog, Hobo.
The family would like to thank Dad's friends that were always there for him, and the staff at UW Hospital, and the wonderful caregivers at the Columbia County Health Care Center in Wyocena.
Per Roger's request, no funeral services will be held.
Roger's remains will be interned, and Military rights will be presented at St. Patrick's Church in Halder, Wis. at a later date. Memorials may be donated in Roger's name to the Columbia County Health Care Center in Wyocena. Grasse funeral home in Pardeeville is assisting the family.