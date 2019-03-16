COTTAGE GROVE - Michael D. Carey, age 60, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1958, the son of Thomas and Jan (Hansen) Carey. Mike grew up and attended high school in Sun Prairie, and in 1978, enlisted in the U.S. Marines and graduated boot camp at Camp Lejeune, N.C. He served domestically and in the Mediterranean Sea and was honorably discharged upon completing his service. He was forever proud to be a Marine.
Mike worked as a painter and was a member of the IUPAT. He also served a tenure as business manager for the Madison local of IUPAT, and for the Carpenters Union. Mike was passionate about the rights of workers to collectively bargain.
He also was an animal lover and opened his home up to many dogs from the shelter over the years. Mike also loved his Harley Davidson. He will be missed by all that knew him.
He is lovingly survived by his soulmate of 30 years, Kathleen Grosse; his mother, Jan Carey (Robert Sperbeck); his father, Thomas Carey (Pat Meicher); two sisters, Linda Carey and her daughter, Nina Seamonson and Lori (Jeff) Dudman; two brothers, Mark and Matt (Lisa) and their children, Megan, Evan and Ryan; aunts, Barb, Karen and Jill; uncle, Gary; and many cousins and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 434 N. Main St., Cottage Grove, at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, with Father Brian Dulli presiding. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.