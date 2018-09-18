Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—James Philip Carey, age 90, died on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. The kindest man in the world has left us.

Phil was born on Sept. 1, 1928, in the Town of Clayton, Wis., to Maurice and Bernice (Newcomb) Carey. He graduated from Neenah High School in 1946. Phil entered the Order of Jesuits in 1948, and served 30 happy years as a Jesuit priest in various locations in the U.S., Germany, Austria, and England.

In 1980, he married the love of his life, Joyce. He worked for the State of Wisconsin in the field of training and technical writing for 16 years. After retirement in 1999, he engaged himself completely in enjoying his time with Joyce and his family. Phil loved to the play bluegrass on the fiddle.

He is survived by his beloved Joycie; his sister, Kay; his stepchildren, Jenny, Philip, and Erik; his gifted grandchildren, Elizabeth, Robin, and David; and his treasured nieces and nephews, Kathi, Peter, Louise, Brenda, Mike, Lisa, Kaari, John, and Molly. Phil was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Betty; and his brother, Jack.

Interment will be at the Farley Center. A memorial gathering will be held at a future date.

“You are my sunshine.”

