MADISON / ST. PAUL, Minn.—On the most glorious morning of Jan. 3, 2019, following a spectacular sunrise, Brian Patrick Carey met a few of his favorite people in heaven.
Brian’s life on Earth was made close to perfect by the love and care of his wife, Jaclyn and their daughters, Morgan and Shannon; as well as that of his sisters, Colleen (Pam) and Bridget (Andy); and brothers, Kevin (Jill) and Tim (Lisa) and their families, who loved and adored Uncle Brian for myriad reasons! Brian’s proud father, Denny, and his wife, Carol; and late, loving mom, Friedie, so treasured their model-handsome, whip-smart, outdoorsman son.
Jaclyn’s parents, Gilbert and LaVerne Kozminksi awaited Brian’s arrival in heaven along with his faithful, tail-wagging Golden Retriever, Chloe. Jaclyn’s sisters, Judy and Jeanne (Warren); and all his nieces and nephews and his many friends will miss Brian’s exuberance and pontoon skills at the beloved cabin on Whitefish Lake.
Brian was born on Sept. 3, 1961, in San Antonio, Texas, and raised in Madison. He was proudly educated at Edgewood High School before attending the University of Wisconsin (go Badgers!) and then on to the highly-regarded Graduate School in Real Estate, where he stayed connected throughout his stellar career.
After completing his schooling, Brian moved to the Twin Cities to begin his career. United Properties is where Brian really made his mark in the real estate business: from the high-end office market to senior housing, Brian brought a human and humane touch, getting to work with Jaclyn on creating award-winning senior housing projects.
Brian gave his all, whether at work or at play; from running the TC Marathon to skiing the American Birkebeiner five times (the last time in 2017!) to taking up skijoring with his energetic pup, Lola, to scuba diving in many oceans, Muskie fishing and helicopter-skiing! The guy could do just about anything outdoors!
Brian was active in his community serving on many boards of directors and was honored to travel with One Village Partners to Sierra Leone in Africa in 2013.
Brian’s family invites you to join them to celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at CHURCH OF THE ASSUMPTION in St. Paul, on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at 4 p.m. Immediately following, there will be an opportunity to greet the family and celebrate Brian’s wonderful life at the UNIVERSITY CLUB in St. Paul.
Brian’s family is so grateful to Dr. Joon Uhm, M.D. and the team at Mayo who provided compassionate care over 3-1/2 years, so Brian and Jaclyn could continue their adventures and live life to the fullest.
Memorials in Brian’s name may be sent to the American Brain Tumor Association, St. Francis Solanus Mission Church in Stone Lake, Wis., or to One Village Partners.
May a beautiful sunrise remind you of Brian.