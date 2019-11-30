MADISON - Lois M. Cardinal, of Madison, Wis., peacefully passed away Nov. 18 2019 at her Sarasota residence. We thank all her kind caregivers. Lois had a long life well lived and her bright personality will stay in our memories. She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley; and her son, Jon. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She used her nursing and gardening skills as an active community volunteer. Lois's memorial will be held December 6, 1 p.m. in the chapel of First United Methodist Church of Sarasota. All family, friends, and caregivers are welcome.

