MADISON - John R. Cardarella, 66, of Madison and Blue River passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born on March 18, 1953, in Madison the son of Anthony and Marjorie (Ambrose) Cardarella. John graduated from West High School. He worked at Oscar Mayer/Kraft for over 32 years. John was an avid sportsman enjoying hockey, softball, fishing, and hunting.
John will be truly missed by his wife Jean Tiller; four siblings Anthony (Mary), James, Frances (Stephen) Stehling, Robert Cardarella; brother-in-law: Ken Millette; numerous family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, sister Margaret ‘Peggy’ Millette and Robert’s wife Jane.
A Celebration of John’s Life Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel, 120 N. Park St., Richland Center from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM with a luncheon to follow at the Pratt Community Hall. A burial will be held at the St. Philip’s Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Saturday, July 20 at the Maple Tree Supper Club, 6010 Hwy. 51, McFarland, from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM.
