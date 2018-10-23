MADISON—Carl J. Cardarella, age 94, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on June 16, 1924, in Madison, the son of Antonio and Anna (Covernali) Cardarella. Carl was born into a family of 14, growing up in the Greenbush Neighborhood and inherited a strong work ethic. He proudly served in the U.S Amy during World War II. While stationed in the European Theatre, Carl worked within the Military Police. He was united in marriage to Betty Gross on June 14, 1948.
Carl worked at the UW Memorial Union from 1961 to 1986. During these 25 years, Carl felt he was part of Madison’s history. He enjoyed traveling throughout the USA. Carl was a devoted family man and worked hard to provide a good life and instilled these values into his children and grandchildren in which they will always remember.
Carl is survived by his son, Richard (Vicki) Cardarella; two daughters, Jean (Richard) Kupp and Cheryl (Rick Vorpahl) Cardarella; daughter-in-law, JoAnne Cullison; three grandsons, Richard Cardarella, Jr., Ryan (Breanne Prothero) Cardarella, and Joseph (Michelle) Cullison; brother, Paul Cardarella; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Betty; son, James Cullison and many siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Carl’s name to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
