MILWAUKEE - Kimberly (Kim) Anne Carbone passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Milwaukee, Wis., on the early morning of October 19, 2019, at the age of 57.
Kimberly is predeceased by her father, Paul Peter Carbone.
Kimberly is survived by her children Cailin Yorot (and husband, Sossie Yorot) and Heather Promo; grandchildren Nessmond and Elijah Yorot, and Jackson, Ivory and Warren Promo; and her loving significant other, Tom Kennedy.
Kimberly is lovingly remembered by her mother, Mary I. Carbone; siblings David Carbone, Kathryn Carbone, Bobbi Carbone, Paul Carbone, Marybeth Catanzaro and Matthew Carbone; and beloved family friend, Warren "Buck" Gabelman.
Kimberly was born in Bethesda, Md., on September 9, 1962. She graduated from Madison High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Wisconsin. She worked as a support specialist in Human Resources software.
Kimberly was a warm and loving person, passionately devoted to her children and grandchildren. She was an expert Master Gardener and used her abundant vegetable garden to support her enthusiasm for cooking enormous and elaborate meals for family occasions.
The Celebration of Life will start with Mass on Friday, Nov. 29 at 2:45 p.m. held at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 2105 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wis. Internment at Resurrection Cemetery, 2705 Regent St., Madison, Wis., will immediately follow the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center at https://secure.supportuw.org/give/?custom=med04&group=carbone. For additional questions, please contact Katie Williquette: (608) 263-0160, kwilliquette@uwcarbone.wisc.edu