Carbon, Phyllis Camille

MIDDLETON / MADISON - Phyllis Camille Carbon, age 96, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Sept. 1, 1923, in Hartford City, Ind., daughter of the late Lawrence and Grace (Ham) Myers.

Phyllis graduated from Indiana University with a Bachelor of Science degree in medical technology. Meeting on a blind date, she married Max Carbon on April 13, 1944, in Hartford City, Ind. They cherished every moment of their 76 years together.

Phyllis was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church. She volunteered many years as the church treasurer, as well as with the women's craft group.

Phyllis was an excellent bridge player and crafter, especially knitting and sewing. She was an exceptional cook and will be fondly remembered for her legendary chicken curry. Her trip around the world and year in Singapore instilled a love of travel. In later life her favorite trips were to Costa Rica and Maine, where she could enjoy the ocean.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Max Carbon; children, Ronald Carbon, Jean (John) Dabel, Susan Carbon (Larry Berkson), David Carbon (Danhong Chen) and Janet (Michael) Corradini; brothers, Lawrence and William Myers; and loved by 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Phyllis's name to Purdue University, Indiana University, Agrace HospiceCare or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care 7435 University Ave. (608) 831-6761