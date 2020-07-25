Capps, Jerry L. Sr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Jerry L. Capps Sr., age 87, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, after a long courageous battle with PSP, progressive supranuclear palsy. He was born on Jan. 23, 1933, in Oxford, Kan., the son of Cleo Capps and Rosella (McKnight) Capps. Jerry graduated from East High School in 1952. He married Karen Kossow Capps on Sept. 1, 1965, in Madison. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Jerry worked as a photographer for UW-Madison before retiring. Jerry had many hobbies and his latest passion was playing tennis, and he was a long time member of USTA – the United States Tennis Association.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Karen; his son, Jerry (Terri ) Capps Jr.; two daughters, Julie McWain and Janet (Jim) Pfeifer; two brothers, Dan (Deb) Capps and Larry (Kim) Capps; and two brothers-in-law, Jim Kossow and Lester (Donna) Kossow; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleo F. Capps; mother, Rosella Capps; and sister-in-law, Jean Kossow.

Per Jerry's request there will be no service. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Agrace HospiceCare for their care and devotion that they have shown to Jerry and Karen through this difficult time. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

