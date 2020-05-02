Cappas, Adrienne

MADISON - Adrienne Cappas, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home. She was born on Aug. 18, 1928, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Efstathois and Calliope (Vorré) Nestorides.
Adrienne graduated from Austin High School in Chicago with the class of 1945. She continued her education at Northwestern University and obtained a degree in Medical Technology, specializing in Histology. Adrienne was united in marriage to Ted Cappas on May 23,1954 at Kimissis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago, her Uncle, Father Demetrios Nestorides, officiating. Ted and Adrienne were married for 65 years.
Adrienne began her career as a medical technologist at Presbyterian-St. Luke’s Hospital in Chicago. Upon moving to Madison in 1954, she worked as a medical technologist at Quisling Clinic and Jackson Clinic. In 1961, Adrienne joined the Research Team at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Primate Center as a histotechnologist, where she began the Primate Center’s Histopathology lab. In 1979, Adrienne joined the lab of Hideo Uno, M.D., Ph.D. In 1982, Dr. Uno and Adrienne began hair growth research on stump-tailed macaque monkeys. They demonstrated how minoxodil, a hypertension-turned-hair-growth drug, succeeded in reversing male pattern baldness by increasing the size of hair follicles and stimulating the growth of thicker, darker hair. Dr. Uno’s and Adrienne’s years of work ultimately helped spur the development of the approved hair growth stimulator, Rogaine. Their research has been published in several medical journals. Dr Uno was quoted as saying "Without her, I could not have done anything. She organized the studies, painted the monkeys' foreheads, and trained staff. She knows all the monkeys and they know her." Adrienne retired from the Primate Center in 1998.
Adrienne sang in the choir, both as a child at Kimissis Church in Chicago, and as an adult at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Madison. She has been acknowledged by the Choir Federation of the Greek Orthodox Chicago Metropolis for her more than 70 years of service. She was on the church parish council for many years, serving as treasurer, then as president. She was also very involved in Philoptochos, a ladies Philanthropic Society of the Church, where she also served as president and treasurer. Adrienne’s favorite time of year was Greek Fest. She served as Chair of the Festival for several years of her life. She worked in all aspects of fundraising for the Church, which include making baklava and theples as well as spanakopita and keftethes (Greek meat balls). Adrienne poured her love, heart, and soul into everything she did. She always had a smile on her face and was willing to assist with anything.
In addition to her dedication to the Church, Adrienne’s grandchildren, Adrianna, Marina, and Aristotle, were her world. She (Yiayia) was an especially important influence in their lives, watching over them during the day as kids, teaching them humanity, love, and the importance of the Greek Orthodox Church and Greek Heritage.
Adrienne is survived by her husband; Ted; daughter, Angela "Kiki" Cappas-Awes; son-in-law, Phil Awes; and grandchildren, Adrianna, Marina and Aristotle Awes. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Dan Nestor.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at ASSUMPTION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 11 N. Seventh St., Madison. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, on Speedway Road in Madison. Given that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only family members are allowed to be in attendance, the service will be live-streamed from the church for those who wish to attend virtually. In order to access the live-stream please visit the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Assumption-Greek-Orthodox-Church-262988947072456/) and select ‘videos.’ A memorial service, followed by a gathering, will be held at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church at a later date that is yet to be determined.
Memorials may be made to the family, who will then donate the funds to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church Choir and Icon Fund.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, especially Denise, Laura, Leah, Jenny, Julie, and Laura R, for the wonderful care provided, and for the love they showed both to Adrienne and the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
