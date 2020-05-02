Cappas, Adrienne

Adrienne sang in the choir, both as a child at Kimissis Church in Chicago, and as an adult at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Madison. She has been acknowledged by the Choir Federation of the Greek Orthodox Chicago Metropolis for her more than 70 years of service. She was on the church parish council for many years, serving as treasurer, then as president. She was also very involved in Philoptochos, a ladies Philanthropic Society of the Church, where she also served as president and treasurer. Adrienne’s favorite time of year was Greek Fest. She served as Chair of the Festival for several years of her life. She worked in all aspects of fundraising for the Church, which include making baklava and theples as well as spanakopita and keftethes (Greek meat balls). Adrienne poured her love, heart, and soul into everything she did. She always had a smile on her face and was willing to assist with anything.