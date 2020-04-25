Cappas, Adrienne

MADISON - Adrienne Cappas, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home.

Funeral arrangements are pending. A complete obituary will appear at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

