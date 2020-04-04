Capacio, Lenore Donohue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FITCHBURG - Lenore Donohue Capacio, age 67, "took her journey back to the mother ship" on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Agrace Hospicecare after a brief battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 2, 1952, in Mount Vernon, N.Y., the daughter of John and Jean (Henderson) Donohue. She married John Capacio on Oct. 26,1985 in Madison, Wis.

Lenore graduated from Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School in New York. After high school, Lenore headed west to California where she worked at various jobs including a stint at American International Pictures. She then moved to Denver where she worked for the Public Service Company of Colorado, first as a meter reader and then as an office assistant. Lenore left Denver to come to Madison where she worked in the Public Affairs Department of MGE as the staff photographer. It was at MGE she met her future husband and life partner, John Capacio.

After the birth of their daughter, Lindsay, Lenore left MGE to become a home daycare provider. Lenore worked several jobs after that, including station manager at the Madison Airport, department manager at Joann Fabric and perennials merchandiser for Sawyer Nursery. Most recently, Lenore became an Airbnb host. Along with John, they hosted people from all over the world. Lenore would always make sure they felt at home and went out of her way to meet their needs.