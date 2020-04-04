Capacio, Lenore Donohue

FITCHBURG - Lenore Donohue Capacio, age 67, "took her journey back to the mother ship" on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Agrace Hospicecare after a brief battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 2, 1952, in Mount Vernon, N.Y., the daughter of John and Jean (Henderson) Donohue. She married John Capacio on Oct. 26,1985 in Madison, Wis.
Lenore graduated from Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School in New York. After high school, Lenore headed west to California where she worked at various jobs including a stint at American International Pictures. She then moved to Denver where she worked for the Public Service Company of Colorado, first as a meter reader and then as an office assistant. Lenore left Denver to come to Madison where she worked in the Public Affairs Department of MGE as the staff photographer. It was at MGE she met her future husband and life partner, John Capacio.
After the birth of their daughter, Lindsay, Lenore left MGE to become a home daycare provider. Lenore worked several jobs after that, including station manager at the Madison Airport, department manager at Joann Fabric and perennials merchandiser for Sawyer Nursery. Most recently, Lenore became an Airbnb host. Along with John, they hosted people from all over the world. Lenore would always make sure they felt at home and went out of her way to meet their needs.
After Lenore and John retired, they enjoyed several long and exciting road trips across the American west. These trips usually included stops in San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco to visit her daughter and other family members.
Crafting and a nice hot cup of tea were Lenore’s passions. She made beautiful floral arrangements, tie blankets and rope rugs. She would sell some of these but mostly gave them to friends and family. Christmas was her time to shine. She would spend hours making wreaths and other holiday decorations. The house was filled with the scent of cinnamon and ginger. She loved to invite her friends over to bake cookies and build and decorate gingerbread houses.
Lenore was preceded in death by her parents; her uncle, Bob Donohue; and her aunt, Peggy Hargadon. Survivors include her husband, John Capacio, Fitchburg, Wis.; daughter, Lindsay; sisters, Nancy Donohue and Cassie Clifford; stepmother, Ardelle Donohue; aunt, Gloria Donohue; and numerous cousins; and her cats, JC and Jackson. She is also survived by many, many friends who will miss her dearly.
Per Lenore’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. She will be cremated, and her ashes will be distributed per her request. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a future date. Share memories and get updates at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospicecare, Fitchburg or the American Cancer Society.
