DEFOREST - Buzz and Ruth Camren remain side by side in death as they did in life. Ruth Carol (Anderson) Camren, age 83, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 and her husband of 65 years, LeRoy James “Buzz” Camren, age 88, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Parkside Retirement Community, with family by their side.
Ruth was born on March 13, 1936, the eldest of six children, to parents Carl Adolph and Ruth Deette (Karow) Anderson. Ruth took great pride in caring for her younger siblings.
LeRoy “Buzz” was born on May 30, 1931, one of five children, to parents, Odell and Pearl (Olson) Camren. Buzz joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during the Korean wartime.
Ruth and Buzz were both born in Madison and graduated from DeForest High School. On June 26, 1954 they were married. Ruth and Buzz were longtime, faithful members of Windsor United Church of Christ. They owned and operated Club 51 and later North Street Bait & Tackle for nearly 30 years. Buzz also worked as a machinist for Gisholt and then Oscar Mayer. They loved their customers dearly and were dedicated to making sure they always had what they needed. They enjoyed spending spare time with family, and especially cherished their four grandchildren and one great-grandson. They were loving companions, caring parents, and beloved grandparents. Ruth was a special person to many and will be remembered for her ability to always put the needs of others first. Buzz was a gentle giant and will be remembered as a patient and determined person. Buzz and Ruth will be together forever and their story will live on in the hearts of many.
They are survived by their children, Rod Camren (Tammy Brooks), Carla Budrow, Diane (Dennis) Larson; grandchildren, Sara (Jeff) Pokorny, Ryne (Kate ) Budrow, Gina (Jason) Gauthier, Nick Camren; great-grandson, Luke Pokorny; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and many friends. Ruth is further survived by her brother, Jim (Ronda) Anderson; sister-in-law, Nancy Anderson. Buzz is further survived by his sister-in-law, Roxanne Camren.
They were preceded in death by their parents; a son in infancy, Alan Camren; Ruth’s siblings, Lois Warren, Norma Nelson, Robert Anderson, and Harold Anderson; Buzz’s siblings, Odell “Pete” Camren, Jr., Berdell “Toots” Opsal, Harold “Fuzz” Camren, Dorothy “Dort” Gullickson, and Wayne “Dodo” Camren.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Rev. Dr. Julie Overman and the Windsor UCC community for their continued prayers and support and a special thank you to the Amercan Legion Post 348.
A Memorial Service honoring the lives and love of Buzz and Ruth Camren will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at WINDSOR UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 4434 Second St., Windsor, Wis. 53598 with Rev. Dr. Overman officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service, as well as, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 28 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Windsor UCC.