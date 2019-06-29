MADISON - Nelle Campbell was born on January 15, 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio to Frank Cole and Helen (Baesel) Cole. Nelle married Craig Campbell on July 2, 1955 in Strongsville, Ohio. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Lukes Nursing School in Cleveland and later in life completed her BSN at University of Wisconsin-Madison. She worked as a Visiting Nurse and in the Psychiatric Unit at Cleveland Hospital and then finished her Career as a Nurse Manager at Mendota Mental Health Institute.
She had an incredible loving, compassion heart; a strong passion for helping others; was a wonderful mom, grandma, and great-grandma; and was a “rock” for all of us at every turn. She believed strongly in treating all individuals with love, dignity and respect and acted accordingly throughout her life. She loved deeply, forgave easily, appreciated the joys found in everyday life, and taught us that “God is Love”.
Survivors include her children, Jeffrey (Mary) of Sturgeon Bay, Todd (Brenda) of Elm Grove, John of Madison and Katie (Geoff) McCloskey of Sun Prairie; grandchildren she adored, Anida (Tyler), Theo, Alyx, Taylor, Geoffrey Cole, Mitchel, and Holly; great-grandsons Lincoln and Graham; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, four older siblings, and Craig the love of her life.
A memorial service for Nelle will be at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wis. 53705 with an informal visitation beginning at 5:15 p.m. until time of service. Per Nelle's wishes, the family invites those who loved and cared about Nelle to join them for light remembering and a small party following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, 3330 University Ave., #300, Madison, Wis. 53705.