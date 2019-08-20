MADISON - Michael Denis Campbell of Madison, born June 19, 1952, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, after the “best day of his life.” Mike was surrounded by all of his loving family and friends the night before he passed as they gathered to celebrate the wedding of his son Jason to his new daughter-in-law, Megan (Brennan) Campbell.
Mike loved coaching and watching the many sports in which his sons Jamie and Jason participated. He was an avid Packer, Cubs and Badger fan and enjoyed the comradery of his buddies while playing slow-pitch softball.
Mike grew up in Tomah and attended UW Madison. While in college, he worked as a baker at Lane’s Bakery where he met his future bride and love of his life, Colleen. They recently celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary.
He was a dedicated and valued employee of the State of Wisconsin and was enjoying retirement, having had worked for over 35 years as an IT professional in the Departments of Revenue, Health Services, Corrections, Administration, Transportation, and Public Instruction.
Mike is survived by his wife, Colleen McDonald Campbell; two sons, Jamie and Jason (Megan); his siblings, Pat and Tom White, Kathleen Ouellet, Beth Zimmerman and Nancy Loeffler. He was further survived by many nieces and nephews, and his sisters-in-law, Kathy Diltz (Peter), Michelle Henkle and Camilla Jarman who all loved him like a brother. He will be dearly missed by his beloved dog Lucy.
While at his son’s wedding reception, just hours before he passed, Mike stated several times how proud he was of his boys’ accomplishments and how blessed he was to have landed a girl like Colleen. It truly was the “best night of his life".
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 2121 Rowley Ave., Madison, WI, on Friday, August 23, 2019. Family will greet friends after 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. A reception will follow.
