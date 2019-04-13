RIO - Gary J. Campbell, 73 ,of Rio, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born July 31, 1945, in Blue Mounds, Wis., the son of Earl and Mary (Bartel) Campbell.
Gary was united in marriage to Anna Marie Vasen on Sept. 24, 1966, at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Cross Plains. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and anything involving the outdoors. Gary was very passionate about teaching and training the next generation about hunting and fishing. But Gary's ultimate love was his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Anna Marie; daughters, Tina (Ken) Campbell, Sue (Todd) Holzangel, Kimberly (Scott) Campbell and Kerry Florin; grandchildren, Anna and Julia Florin, Ashley Campbell-Storm, and Skylar Berry; great-grandchild, Chloe Campbell; sister, Kathy (Gary) Jensen; brother, James (Sue) Campbell; sister, Darlene (Floyd) McKee; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; youngest brother, Joseph "Butch" Campbell; and youngest, sister Patricia Campbell.
A celebration of life visitation with hors d'oeuvres will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 401 Angel Way, Rio.
Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.