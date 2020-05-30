Campbell, Emily Bentley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TREMPEALEAU - Emily Bentley Campbell died on May 24, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born April 27, 1930, the only child of Stanley and Emily Campbell in Hot Springs, Va. She was a proud graduate from Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, Duke University, and Boston College where she received a master's degree. She retired in 1992 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, School of Nursing, as a Full Professor with Emeritus status. While on the faculty in Madison she established the first nurse practitioner preparation program in the state and secured funding for multiple research studies related to geriatric nursing.

In 1997 she moved to Trempealeau to enjoy life along the Mississippi River. Emily loved to travel and journeyed to all seven continents. She enjoyed nature to the fullest, especially birds, and she was an avid fisherperson. She loved dogs and was especially fond of her Gordon Setters.

Emily is survived by long-time friend, Judy Bautch, "special sisters," Kathleen Kulig and Jane Fremstad, and their families. She is also survived by several cousins. Many lives have been touched by her caring, her wisdom, her sense of humor and her zest for life. She will be greatly missed.