COLUMBUS—Dr. Craig W. “Doc” Campbell, age 84, passed away on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at the Columbus Community Hospital . He was born on March 2, 1934, in Cleveland , Ohio, to D. William “Bill” and Vera (Knepper) Campbell. Craig married Nelle Cole, on July 2, 1955, in Strongsville, Ohio. He was a graduate of the University of Michigan, received his medical degree from Case Western Reserve, and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a loving father, avid reader with an insatiable desire to keep on learning, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was a caring surgeon and general practitioner for more than 30 years, then retired from the medical field, he became the proud owner of the Capri Steak House for more than 25 years. Doc was known for his “whatever” hats, which he wore with humility, not attitude. He explained to his grandchildren that there was a greater power bringing us life experiences (some wonderful, some challenging) and we should accept both with grace and gratitude. He was a beloved, longtime member of the Madison area recovery community.
Survivors include the love of his life, Nelle Cole Campbell, of Madison; his children, Jeffrey (Mary) of Columbus/Sturgeon Bay, Todd (Brenda) of Elm Grove, John of Madison and Katie (Geoff) McCloskey of Sun Prairie; grandchildren he adored, Anida (Tyler), Theo, Alyx, Taylor, Geoffrey Cole, Mitchel, and Holly; great-grandsons, Lincoln and Graham; sister, Judy Campbell Spindle (David) Frey of East Grand Rapids, Mich.; many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A public visitation with family will be held at JENSEN FUNERAL HOME in Columbus, on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, from 12 noon to 3 p.m. The family will be gathering privately following the visitation. Memorials may be directed to the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation.
