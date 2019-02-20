MADISON - Angela M. "Angie" Campbell, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, after a courageous 19-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
A private service will be held for close friends and family at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
A Celebration of Life will be held at FRED ASTAIRE DANCE STUDIO, 1714 Eagan Road, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.