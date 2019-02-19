MADISON - Angela M. "Angie" Campbell, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, after a courageous 19-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Angie graduated from Lafollette High School in 1983. She furthered her education by receiving an associate degree from MATC in Marketing and Fashion Merchandising and her B.S. from Upper Iowa University in Human Resources Management. She was devoted to her work at American Family Insurance for 28 years and the Boston Store for 20 years.
Angie enjoyed pitching horseshoes, bowling and her true passion was ballroom dancing at the Fred Astaire Studio and the friendships made.
A quote from one of her friends, "Angie knew what was important in life and she lived each day fully. The loss of Angie is a loss of joyful presence and a loving soul in our world. May she find herself dancing and twirling in Heaven."
Angie will be dearly missed by her mother, Karen (Huxtable) Wolf; brother, Tom (Cheryl); half-brother, Jody; and special friend, Ed Grzenia. She was preceded in death by her dad, Ron Wolf; brother, Brad Wolf; and her grandparents.
A private service will be held for close friends and family on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at FRED ASTAIRE DANCE STUDIO, 1714 Eagan Road, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711, or Susan G. Komen, 8030 Excelsior Drive, Suite 306, Madison, WI 53717.
The family would like to thank Dr. Roy Kim, Dr. Abaje, the staff at the Dean Oncology Center, and the Magenta Team at Agrace HospiceCare. They would also like to thank her friend, Bambi Jackson and many other close friends who have been there for her. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.