March 29, 1940—Feb. 12, 2023

MADISON—Calvin F. Kerr, age 82, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2023, after a long illness.

Calvin was born March 29, 1940, in Lancaster, WI, the son of Downer S. Kerr and Vilas M. Marburger. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1958. He began his career in sales as Manager of the Kroger Store in Lancaster. He then became an insurance agent for AFLAC in 1976. Cal continued his career at Smart Motors in 1986, and retired after 28 years of service and was a member of Toyota’s Most Distinguished Masters Sales Society.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Marge, of 32 years and enjoyed many cruises and travel adventures. He was an avid Badger and Packer fan.

Cal is survived by his wife, Marge (Cords); his children: Jeffrey Kerr (Lino Lakes, MN), Christine Schumacher (Dennis), Kathleen Kerr (Adam Backes); grandson, Michael Schumacher; granddaughter, Katie Kerr; and brother, Steve Kerr. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Jill Joles (Robert); grandsons: Alex and Michael Fry; step-grandson, Mark; and granddaughter Kayla. He was preceded in death by stepson, Randy Fry (Lynn).

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.