MADISON—Roy N. Callies, age 80, of Madison, died on Friday, July 20, 2018, after battling bladder cancer. Born June 8, 1938, in Milwaukee, to Mel and Irene Callies, he grew up in Milwaukee and Wauwatosa, and graduated from Oshkosh High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, 9th Infantry Division serving in Alaska, before enrolling at Oshkosh Technical College, graduating with an accounting degree. He worked for the State of Wisconsin for over 28 years, enjoyed traveling on cruises and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He volunteered for the Red Cross and donated more than 24 gallons of blood.
Roy is survived by his wife, JoAnn (nee Reinke); children, Linda (Kirby) Kingsley and Peter (Amy) Callies; grandchildren, Zachary and Sophia; and his three brothers, Ned (Karen), Lee (Karen) and Van (Margaret), and their families.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Following the visitation, the memorial service will be held at 11:15 a.m., at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2126 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, with Pastor Gerry Kuhnke presiding.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. A special thank you to SSM Health at Home Hospice. To view and sign this guest book, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
