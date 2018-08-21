SUN PRAIRIE—Dorothy A. Callies, age 100, passed away peacefully on Aug. 18, 2018, with family at her side. She was the 3rd youngest of 13 children born to Louis and Mary (Skala) Schuster, born on Feb. 3, 1918, in Sun Prairie.
A lifelong resident of Sun Prairie and member of Sacred Hearts Parish, Dorothy was raised on the family farm, where she often built snow forts and played baseball in between chores. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, baking, and loved spending time with her family, especially at the lake. A card shark, she could sit in on almost any type of game, and was an avid bridge player into her middle 90s. Family holidays were dear to her, with the house loud with storytelling and full of rowdy grandchildren.
Dorothy married Edward H. Callies on Aug. 26, 1941, and they had 64 wonderful years together. It is said that the two bonded over a mutual love of dancing and an eagerness to laugh. They raised four boys, John (Wanda), Mike (Kathy), Paul and Dan (Sue). A strong but kind mother, she balanced work and home life while being ahead of her time in many ways. Dorothy put her bookkeeping degree to use at several places including Virchow Krause, Sacred Hearts, Sun Prairie High School, and the Catholic Foresters, while also helping with family businesses like Eddie’s Grocery and Potter’s Alehouse.
Dorothy navigated through the Great Depression and worked full time while raising two small children during the World War II, years with her husband away fighting in the South Pacific operations. She managed to write nearly every day, a testament to her love of family and the extraordinary will of her generation.
She was loved by many and preceded in death by her parents; husband; and all her siblings. She is survived by her sons; and many nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We want to thank the staff at the Sun Prairie Health Care Center for five years of compassionate caring, especially for her care at the end of life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Sun Prairie. Father Grant Thies will preside. A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Thursday. A luncheon will follow burial at Sacred Hearts Cemetery, in the church gathering room.
