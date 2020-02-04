Call, Rose M.

MADISON - Rose M. Call, 80, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at St. Mary’s Care Center. Rose was born on April 28, 1939, in Madison to Earl and Helen (Ackerman) Leland.
Rose went to school at Madison Central High School, followed by Madison Business College.
Rose had a lengthy career as a clerical/accounting assistant. She was the secretary to the Base Commander at Truax field. She also worked at Forest Products Laboratory, the VA hospital, Applegate Auto, and always looked forward to working at the polls during election season.
Rose met her husband, Robert, in 1959 and they were married that same year. Together, they raised three children in the Madison area. Rose and Robert enjoyed their many travels together across the United States. They went to almost all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii.
You have free articles remaining.
Rose enjoyed time with her friends and family, especially thrift shopping with her best friend, Charlotte Olesen. The two had a very close friendship and enjoyed travels to Las Vegas, as well as trips to the casino.
She loved going to baseball games, rooting for both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Madison Mallards. Rose also enjoyed the occasional Badgers game with her husband.
Rose was proud to hit two huge milestones in her life before she passed. She not only celebrated her 60th wedding anniversary in 2019, but she also became a great-grandmother to beautiful babies, Raya Suzanne Robinson, and Harrison Mark Steiner.
Rose is survived by her family; her husband, Robert; daughter, Bobbie Lou (James) Doyle, and their children, Trenton (Lakshmi) Miller, and Bryce Doyle; daughter, Kathleen (Mark) Robinson, and their children, Daniel (Elisha), Samantha (Theodore) Steiner, Amanda, and Joanna; son, Robert (Marybeth) Call, Jr., and their children, Robert III, and Jacob and Brooke Heitland. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wayne Leland; and granddaughter, Melissa Robinson.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison, from 4-6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. Friends may greet the family an hour before the service. Burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, 7302 Mineral Point Road, Madison. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Center
6021 University Ave.
Madison, WI 53705