Call, Rose M.

MADISON - Rose M. Call, 80, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at St. Mary’s Care Center. Rose was born on April 28, 1939, in Madison to Earl and Helen (Ackerman) Leland.

Rose went to school at Madison Central High School, followed by Madison Business College.

Rose had a lengthy career as a clerical/accounting assistant. She was the secretary to the Base Commander at Truax field. She also worked at Forest Products Laboratory, the VA hospital, Applegate Auto, and always looked forward to working at the polls during election season.

Rose met her husband, Robert, in 1959 and they were married that same year. Together, they raised three children in the Madison area. Rose and Robert enjoyed their many travels together across the United States. They went to almost all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii.

Rose enjoyed time with her friends and family, especially thrift shopping with her best friend, Charlotte Olesen. The two had a very close friendship and enjoyed travels to Las Vegas, as well as trips to the casino.

She loved going to baseball games, rooting for both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Madison Mallards. Rose also enjoyed the occasional Badgers game with her husband.