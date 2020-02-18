Calkins, Stephanie Kay

OREGON/BELOIT - Stephanie Kay Calkins, age 50, of Oregon, was born March 16, 1969, in Beloit, the daughter of Jesse and Sandra (Lindgren) Calkins. She passed away in the early morning of Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the UW-Hospital in Madison, following a courageous battle with ocular melanoma and metastatic breast cancer.
Stephanie attended school in the Beloit School District and graduated from Turner High School in June of 1986. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (UW-W) with a degree in accounting in May of 1990. The following year, Stephanie passed all parts of her CPA exam on the first try. While at UW-W, she was active in Intervarsity Christian Fellowship (IV). Stephanie continued a relationship with IV through the years and for the last two, had worked for Intervarsity USA in the payroll accounting department. She also worked for over 20 years at the Madison Metropolitan Sewer District, as an accountant.
Stephanie's pleasures included quilting, especially enjoying the quilting retreats with family and friends; attending sporting events, particularly the Badgers, Packers and Brewers; and reading her Bible, daily, along with a wide variety of other books. Her church life was also very important to her. Stephanie attended Lakeview Church in Stoughton for the last several years. Included in her church activities were serving as assistant treasurer and as a member of several Bible study groups.
Stephanie is survived by her parents; sister, Andrea (Randy) Jacobs; niece, Hana Jacobs; nephews, Benjamin and Aaron Jacobs; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at LAKEVIEW CHURCH, 2200 Lincoln Ave., Stoughton, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at 3 p.m., with Pastor Andy Fuqua presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday. An additional celebration of life service will be held in Beloit at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Ave., Madison, WI 53792-0001, to Intervarsity USA, 635 Science Drive, Madison, WI 53711 or to Lakeview Church, 2200 Lincoln Dr., Stoughton, WI 53589. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
