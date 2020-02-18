Calkins, Stephanie Kay

OREGON/BELOIT - Stephanie Kay Calkins, age 50, of Oregon, was born March 16, 1969, in Beloit, the daughter of Jesse and Sandra (Lindgren) Calkins. She passed away in the early morning of Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the UW-Hospital in Madison, following a courageous battle with ocular melanoma and metastatic breast cancer.

Stephanie attended school in the Beloit School District and graduated from Turner High School in June of 1986. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater (UW-W) with a degree in accounting in May of 1990. The following year, Stephanie passed all parts of her CPA exam on the first try. While at UW-W, she was active in Intervarsity Christian Fellowship (IV). Stephanie continued a relationship with IV through the years and for the last two, had worked for Intervarsity USA in the payroll accounting department. She also worked for over 20 years at the Madison Metropolitan Sewer District, as an accountant.

