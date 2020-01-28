Calkins, Janet E.

MADISON/MCFARLAND - Janet E. Calkins, age 85, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. She was born on Sept. 23, 1934, in Edgerton. Janet was married to Raymond "Ray" Calkins, who preceded her in death in 2008. She worked as a Forest Tax Specialist for the Dept. of Natural Resources for over 30 years.

Janet enjoyed woodcarving and genealogy. She was a member of the Madison Lapidary Club and Capitol Area Carvers of Wisconsin.

Janet is survived by her children, Calvin Calkins, Dennis (Patty) Calkins and Linda Calkins; five grandchildren, Daniel, Becky, Cody, Casey and Cassandra; and one great-grandchild and another on the way. She was preceded in death by her sister, Kaye; and husband, Ray.

A gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

