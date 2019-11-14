LANCASTER - Robert C. "Bob" Caley, age 67, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Madison. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Lancaster United Methodist Church in Lancaster with Pastor Mark Weaver officiating. Burial will be in Dodge Cemetery, Beetown Township. Family and friends may call on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the church and on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. MARTIN SCHWARTZ FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY in Lancaster is serving the family.
Online condolences www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com