ARLINGTON - Ronald Wilson "Ron" Caldwell, lifelong resident of the Arlington Prairie, age 84, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday Feb. 5, 2019. He was born July 4, 1934, in Madison, Wis. to Ross and Marguerite Caldwell. In 1956, he married Mary Williamson; together they had four children. In 1995, he married his current wife, Nancy (Marsceau Krahn).
Ron graduated from DeForest High School in 1952 and University of Wisconsin-Madison, College of Agriculture with honors in 1956. He was also an active member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. Ron entered the United States Army in 1956, where he worked with the Army Security Agency learning and teaching Morse Code. After discharge in 1958, he began his farming career with his dad, Ross, and uncle, Lyall, on the Arlington Prairie, where he became a well-respected farmer, mentor and livestock producer until his appointment as Wisconsin State Director of Farmers Home Administration by President Ronald Reagan. Ron served as director through the George W. Bush administration until Governor Tommy Thompson appointed him as Ombudsman for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture in 2003.
Throughout his career, Ron served on many boards and organizations including Poynette School Board, Board of Production Credit of Madison, St. Mary's Hospital Board, Zor Shrine, Madison Consistory, Madison Scottish Rite Bodies, State committee of the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS - now Farm Service Agency FSA), Senator Robert Kasten Ag Steering Committee, American Legion, Future Farmers of America, Arlington Lions Club and Arlington Curling Club.
Ron proudly operated his family farm which was recognized for 150 years (sesquicentennial) in the Caldwell Family at the Wisconsin State Fair in 2017. He was a lifelong supporter of the Wisconsin Badgers, a football season ticket holder over 53 years, of the Green Bay Packers, and he took part in many curling bonspiels in his younger years.
Ron is survived by wife Nancy, children Melanie, Radley (Susan), Nancy, and Kay (Tim); grandchildren, Aimee (Jonathan), Hannah, Kalli, Tyler Ross, Nick, Mackenzie, Kelsey, Wesley, Jack, Tom and Ada; and his first great-grandson, Isaac. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary; and grandson, Joseph.
A visitation will be held at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a Masonic service at 8 p.m. An additional visitation will precede the funeral service on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 Wisconsin Ave., Madison. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon and a graveside service with military honors at the Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's name to Bethel Lutheran Church or Badger Honor Flight, Attn: Treasurer, P.O. Box 258066, Madison WI 53725.
We are so thankful for the help and support of the ladies at Rural Route 1 Popcorn in Montfort, Wis., the Montfort EMS, Dr. Anderson and the emergency room staff at the Dodgeville Hospital, Grant County Coroner Doug Bartow, and Rev. Mark Williamson from Grace Lutheran Church, Dodgeville, Wis. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.