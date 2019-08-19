MADISON—James Caldwell of Madison, died on August 17, 2019, after an unexpected health crisis. He was 75 years old.
Jim was a generous, compassionate person who was always willing to help anyone who needed help; from family members, to neighbors, to strangers.
“Renaissance man” is another way to describe Jim. He played classical piano and guitar, and loved to attend the Lyric Opera in Chicago. He created hundreds of abstract paintings over the years and recently worked in realism. He built scores of mobiles that moved in ever-changing patterns and colors. In 2017, he was an exhibitor at Madison’s GLEAM with his partner Annette, creating an interactive light and sound pathway. As a skilled carpenter, boat building was a passion for Jim. He made sail boats, canoes, a kayak and a dragon boat for Madison’s Team Survivor. He was an avid reader of fiction, current events and canvassed for Democratic candidates after the 2016 election. He had many happy hours on the golf course with his son and his friends. He gave his time generously to AA, which he credited with saving his life many years ago.
Jim grew up in Midland, Mich. and Charlotte, N.C. In high school, he played clarinet, was an Eagle Scout, and a state championship swimmer. He joined the Navy and worked on one of the first mainframe computers, programming in Assembly. After the Navy, he attended Michigan State Univeristy and completed degrees in Russian History and Landscape Architecture. He eventually moved to Madison, and worked at WHEDA as an underwriter and asset manager.
Jim met Annette Czarnecki in 1997, whom he has loved and lived with for many years. They had many happy years in daily life, as well as wonderful hiking and backpacking trips around the nation. Jim loved visiting his son Michael in Michigan several times a year, and made annual trips to Detroit Lions games. He also travelled extensively with his daughter Sarah, on the Trans-Siberian Railway, to Mt. Kilamanjaro and Antarctica.
Jim is survived by his children, Michael and Sarah; sister, Kay; brother, Dan; nieces, Katherine (husband Pat, children Sean and Hunter) and Kimberly (husband Ted, children Reese, Sully, Jack, Molly); his longtime partner, Annette Czarnecki and her family; mother, Emelia; daughter, Carma Atkinson (children Sela and Nicholas); and niece, Christina Kutch (husband Ian , children Ethan and Emelia). Jim also had many close near-family friends in the AA community. He touched and enriched many lives. All of us will miss his humor, quirkiness and compassion. An event to celebrate Jim’s life will be announced at a later date.