Calabrese, Elaine Ann (Kimport)”MADISON”Elaine Ann (Kimport) Calabrese, age 65, died on Monday, June 24, 2019, at home while under the care of her husband, Ken. She had cancer for over a year.
Elaine was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Oct. 18, 1953, to John and Shirley (Larkin) Calabrese. She moved with her family to Madison at age seven. Elaine graduated from LaFollette High School in 1971 and later attended UW-Stevens Point.
She did her share of traveling and lived and worked in California for a period of about five years. Elaine gambled a little, and in recent years had enjoyed golfing, taking walks, and floating in the pool. She was well-known for her frequent and joyful laughter. Elaine was a kind-hearted, fun-loving, and free-spirited woman who lived life to the fullest. She will not be forgotten.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Ken Kimport; stepdaughter, Catherine Kimport; four brothers, John (Maureen) Calabrese, Mark Calabrese, Bob Calabrese and Kevin Calabrese; sister, Jenny (Craig) Richardson; nephews, Weston Richardson, Vincent Calabrese and Joseph Calabrese; nieces, Jenna Richardson and Andi Calabrese; and cousin Kathy Kaplan. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Many thanks to all the wonderful people at Agrace HospiceCare for their care of Elaine. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
