OREGON / FITCHBURG - Thomas D. Caine, age 86, passed away on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. He was born on Sept. 18, 1932, in Madison, the son of Joseph and Hazel (Heinz) Caine. Tom graduated from Edgewood High School, class of 1950. He was united in marriage to Jeanne Martin on Oct. 3, 1953, and together they farmed and raised their family in rural Fitchburg.
Tom worked beside Jeanne at the Caine's Saddle Shop. In earlier years, Tom was active with the Lakeview Larks 4-H Club and the Fitchburg Fireflies 4-H Club. He dedicated many hours to the Fitchburg Police and Fire Commission.
Tom was an active member of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Badgers fan. Tom had a wonderful sense of humor, was a kind man, and an amazing role model to his family and friends.
Tom is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jeanne Caine; daughter, Kathye Dunn; son, Patrick Caine; grandchildren, Steve Dunn, Amy (Dustin) Johanning and Mark (Kayla) Caine; and great-grandchild, Maverick Michael Caine. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Caine; brothers, Jack Caine and Larry (Gloria) Caine; and sister-in-law, Joanne (Stan) Gefke.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Visitation will be held at church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.
Memorials may be made to Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church or to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.