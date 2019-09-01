REEDSBURG - Gary A. Cahoon, age 85, of Reedsburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 7, 1934, in Reedsburg, Wis., the son of Arnold and Ethna (Webster) Cahoon. On July 30, 1960, he married the love of his life, Yvonne Sosinsky. They shared 59 wonderful years together.
Gary was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Parish as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He worked at Hankscraft/Gerber for 38 years, retiring at age 55. Gary’s life was filled with fond memories of trips with friends and family. After retiring, he and Yvonne moved to Lake Holcombe, where they enjoyed many years with all the fun, warmhearted friends they met around the lake who soon became like family to them. Gary was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, following the Brewers, Packers and the Badgers. He enjoyed bowling and traveling to various tournaments. He also enjoyed trips to the casino. If you asked him what was the biggest jackpot that he ever won, he would have answered “finding my wife Yvonne”. Gary also had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren, which he enjoyed spending time with.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne of Reedsburg; son, Craig (Eve) Cahoon of Minn.; daughter, Christi (Mike) Page of Reedsburg; grandchildren, Catherine Cahoon, Ryan Cahoon and Bryan Page; sisters-in-law, Dolores (John) Sosinsky and Mary Leonard; brother-in-law, Gary Sosinsky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Kelly; grandson, Eric Page; mother and father-in-law, Clarence and Lucille Sosinsky; brothers-in-law, John, Phillip, Don and Joe Sosinsky.
A Mass of Christian burial for Gary Cahoon will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Reedsburg, with Father David Carrano officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
The Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family.
