MADISON / OCONTO FALLS—Kristie Ann Reynolds Cady, at the age of 62, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at her home in Oconto Falls, surrounded by her loving family.

Kristie will be forever remembered by her husband of 25 years, Randy Cady; her children Jason (Jeni) Hanko and Danielle (Matt) Van Rens; by her grandchildren, Madison Van Rens, and Audrey and Benjamin Hanko; by her parents, Ryland and Judith Reynolds; and by her brother, Barry (Susie) Reynolds; and sisters, Deborah (John) Biesemeier and Shelly (Gary) Masloski. Kristie will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.

Kristie was born and raised in Madison, and graduated from La Follette High School and Madison Area Technical College.

A celebration of life Open House will take place on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at 4405 UPLAND COURT in Middleton.

