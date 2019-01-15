Try 1 month for 99¢

DEERFIELD / MARSHALL / MADISON - Harley "Buz" Bystol, age 74, of Deerfield, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

A Memorial Mass will be held at ST. MARY OF THE NATIVITY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 112 S. Beebe St., Marshall, at 11 a.m. on Monday Jan. 21, 2019, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, and also at church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday.

