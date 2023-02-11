Aug. 23, 1937—Feb. 7, 2023

ROCKVILLE, MD—Byron Yaffe, 85 years, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2023, at his home in Rockville, MD.

Having grown up in St. Louis, MO, he raised his family in Ithaca, NY, and Madison, WI. He subsequently resided in Chicago, IL, and Washington, DC.

He is survived by his daughters: Laura Yaffe (Josh) and Ellen Yaffe; his three grandchildren: Jessica, Rebecca and Daniel; as well as his brother, Alan Yaffe (Dianne); and nieces: Beth, Carolyn and Rebecca, their families; and a wide community of friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents Sadie and Lou.

Byron had a long and rewarding career teaching and practicing labor dispute resolution. He was an active volunteer in his communities, a beloved teacher and mentor, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A celebration of life will be held later in the year and the family will share details as they are planned.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial contributions be made to River Road UUC, Social Justice Fund in Bethesda, MD. www.rruuc.org/give/social-justice-giving/.