Jan. 7, 1952—Nov. 19, 2022

MADISON—Byron Lee Lewis, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. He was born on Jan. 7, 1952, in Arlington, Va., the son of Charles and Mildred (Lee) Lewis. Byron married Denise Lewis on June 11, 1985, in Madison. He worked at St. Mary’s Hospital as the first CAT scan technologist and was with them for just shy of 30 years.

Byron was a one-of-a-kind free soul whose favorite past time was traveling to Hawaii. He also enjoyed playing guitar, boating, snowmobiling, and hunting. Byron was a proud father and grandfather who loved his farm, being out in nature, listening to his favorite bands which included Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Beatles, and The Beach Boys. He also loved watching a good Crocodile Dundee or James Bond movie.

Byron is survived by his wife, Denise; son, Jason Lee Lewis; daughter, Cassie (John) Shea; three grandchildren, Dylan Lee Lewis, Lorelei Lewis, and Madilyn Lewis; brother, Charles Lewis; two brothers-in-law, Jerry (Lori) and Dennis Tiedt; nieces, nephews, and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Hugo Tiedt; mother-in-law, Maryellen Tiedt; and sister-in-law, Robin Tiedt.

A private family service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420