Byrns, Susan Jean

MADISON - Susan Jean Byrns, lover of Austrian eiderdown quilts, birds in Christmas trees and straw nativities, passed away unexpectedly in her home at the age of 73. She was born Oct. 3, 1946, in Madison, Wis., to John and Jane (Newcomb) Byrns, the second of four children.

After graduation from Wisconsin High School in 1964, Susan attended and graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in French and education. She began her teaching career in Switzerland and Austria before returning to the UW, where she earned masters degrees in both reading and Library Science. She went on to work for many years as an elementary school librarian in Oregon, Wis., where she was loved by many students.

After retiring, Susie remained active by volunteering at the polls and registering voters, an effort in which she took great pride. She also volunteered every Wednesday at the State Historical Society.

Susie was the glue that held her family together in so many ways. Her passion for her family's genealogy, long before Ancestry.com existed, led her to become the family archivist and librarian. She also had a deep abiding love for the state of Wisconsin-from the Mississippi River, where her family had roots, to Lake Michigan, where she spent her summers at the beloved family cottage at Oostburg.