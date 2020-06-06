Byrnes, Ruth Ellen (Dunn)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Ruth Ellen (Dunn) Byrnes, age 95, died on May 26, 2020, in Madison, Wis., with her daughter, Bridget, by her side.

Ruthie was born on Dec. 26, 1924, to William and Nora (O'Leary) Dunn. Her dad worked in the local mine as a blacksmith. Nora was a schoolteacher. Mom grew up in Canton, Ill. She graduated from Canton High in 1942 and found her way to Chicago where she worked as a pharmaceutical assistant.

Following the war, she studied hard and was one of the few women admitted to the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy, from which she graduated in 1950. She began her career only to meet a handsome sailor, back from service in World War II and Korea, and became engaged.

Devout Catholics both, they were married on Feb. 13, 1954. They chose a winter wedding date to avoid the Vatican proscription on weddings during Lent and they didn't want to wait until after Easter! As a new bride, she wrote her sister: "Tom is a real wonderful guy. He is so completely sweet, kind and funny that being married to him is the easiest thing in the world. Also, he is a terrific cook!" They were married for 62 years.