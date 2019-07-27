OREGON—Mary K. Byrne, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Sienna Meadows. She was born on March 20, 1938, the daughter of Raymond and Helen (Seifert) O’Neill. Mary graduated from Oregon High School in 1956 and on September 22, she married her high school sweetheart, the love of her life, Robert Byrne. They were blessed with 60 years of marriage.
Mary was a lifelong member of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church in Oregon. She enjoyed volunteering as a greeter and being a Eucharistic minister. Mary also enjoyed volunteering at the Senior Center and being a member of the Red Hat Society. One of her favorite pastimes was playing cards, whether it be euchre, gin rummy, or king on the corner, with her husband, family, and friends. She enjoyed tending to her flowers in the summertime, and always enjoyed listening to music to “feed her soul.” Mary enjoyed many things in life, but the things she cherished most were the moments that she shared with her family.
Mary is survived by her son, Robert J. Byrne; daughters, Julie (Jody) Medenwaldt and Beth (Teg) Gray; grandchildren, Andrew, Elis, Tom, Emily, Amy, Lilly, Hannah and Eli; great-granddaughter, Evelyn; sisters, Patricia (Francis) Gorst and Elizabeth (Joseph) LaBella; brother, Tom (Rita) O’Neill; sister-in-law, Joyce O’Neill; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; and brother, Bob O’Neill.
She touched and made a difference in many lives as a wife, mom, grandma, sister and friend! The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Sienna Meadows for the wonderful care that they gave to Mary this past year.
We will always love you, our sweet Irish Rose.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Oregon. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. to until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Memorials may be gifted in Mary’s name to Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515