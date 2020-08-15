Byrne, Brendan Niles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ANTIGUA, Guatemala/MADISON – On June 29, 2020, our beloved son went home to be with his heavenly Father, from his adopted hometown of Antigua, Guatemala. It is likely that his death was caused by COVID-19 - but it simply doesn't matter.

Brendan is survived by his mother and stepfather, Connie and George Quinn of Madison; his father, Timothy Byrne, and his stepmother, Gail Byrne, of Middleton and Madison respectively; a sister, Erin of Irvine, Calif.; a brother, Dillon of Madison; his godmother, Mary Byrne Rowe; many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; a great array of friends in Guatemala and around the world; and an incredible lady, Flora Gomez.

Brendan attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School, West High School, and the University of Bristol (UK) while living in China. His intellect was extraordinary, his writing, prolific, and his love of reading and simply gathering wisdom, voracious. His career of writing took him from Madison to the U.S. West Coast, to Antigua, Guatemala, to Shanghai for eight years, back to Guatemala, to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for a number of years and then back, finally, to Guatemala.

He had wit and charm, loved his family, golf, political arguments, and his cats, Bette and Bebe. He loved his life, lived it on his own terms, and died a very happy man.