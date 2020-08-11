Byrd, Von Lenord

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Von Lenord Byrd, age 81, of Middleton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.

He was born on June 17, 1939, in Sevierville, Tenn., the son of Frank Byrd and Joanna (Lane) Byrd. Von received a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and an M.S. and Ph.D. from North Carolina State University. Von married Maralyn Pongratz on Dec. 18, 1965.

Above all, Von's greatest joy was to spend time with his wife, daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Adam, and granddaughter Abra, as well as his extended family and friends. Von loved to travel, visiting some of the 40 foreign countries on six continents more than once. He enjoyed the great outdoors, and especially enjoyed camping, biking and tennis. He loved life and lived his to the fullest. He adored the family dogs, Tina, Hannah, and Abby. He was also a lifelong Packers fan, enjoyed country music, was a trivia / Trivial Pursuit enthusiast, loved watching his granddaughter Abra in the Badger Band, relished eating breakfast out, and was always up to the challenge of a good crossword puzzle.