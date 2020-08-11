Byrd, Von Lenord

MADISON - Von Lenord Byrd, age 81, of Middleton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
He was born on June 17, 1939, in Sevierville, Tenn., the son of Frank Byrd and Joanna (Lane) Byrd. Von received a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and an M.S. and Ph.D. from North Carolina State University. Von married Maralyn Pongratz on Dec. 18, 1965.
Above all, Von's greatest joy was to spend time with his wife, daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Adam, and granddaughter Abra, as well as his extended family and friends. Von loved to travel, visiting some of the 40 foreign countries on six continents more than once. He enjoyed the great outdoors, and especially enjoyed camping, biking and tennis. He loved life and lived his to the fullest. He adored the family dogs, Tina, Hannah, and Abby. He was also a lifelong Packers fan, enjoyed country music, was a trivia / Trivial Pursuit enthusiast, loved watching his granddaughter Abra in the Badger Band, relished eating breakfast out, and was always up to the challenge of a good crossword puzzle.
Von is survived by his wife, Maralyn; daughter, Jennifer, son-in-law, Adam Berkoff, and granddaughter, Abra Jolie Berkoff, all of Chicago; and his beloved dog, Abby. He is also survived by his sister, Joan Smith, and brothers, Carl (Lorene) and Gene (Kay), all of Tennessee; brother-in-law, Herman (Eileen) Pongratz; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Joanna; brother-in-law, Alvin Smith Sr.; in-laws, Herman and Marie Pongratz; brothers-in-law, Raymond and Ralph Pongratz; sister-in-law, Rosalie Pongratz; and beloved dogs, Tina and Hannah.
An outdoor memorial gathering will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Maralyn's home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorials in Von's name may be made to the Dane County Humane Society or the First Unitarian Society of Madison. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.