Byers, Joan Lucille

OXFORD - Joan Lucille Byers, age 76 of rural Oxford and formerly of Madison passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband, Myron "Mike" Byers, and her family at her home on Jan. 1, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Oxford VFW Hall, N3250 1st Drive, Oxford from 12 noon until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Oxford Lioness Club, P.O. Box 412, Oxford, WI 53952.

Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service, Oxford.

www.CrawfordFH.com

Service information

Feb 1
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 1, 2020
12:00PM-4:00PM
Oxford VFW Hall
N3250 1st Drive
Oxford, WI 53952
