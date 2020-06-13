Byers-Flum, Cristy

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

MINERAL POINT - Cristy Byers-Flum, age 70, of Mineral Point, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Upland Hills Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dodgeville. She was born in Marion, Wis., on Feb. 12, 1950, the daughter of Francis "Brownie" and Florence "Flossy" (Marquette) Byers.

Cristy is survived by her husband, Robert Flum Jr. of Mineral Point; a daughter, Kathryn Flum of Denton, Texas; a son, Alex (Shaina) Flum and their children Francis and Macy all of Madison; her sister, Tracy Byers of Middleton; her stepmother, Joyce Flum of Dodgeville; and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jamie and Jock Byers; a sister, Betsy Byers; and her father-in-law, Robert Flum Sr.