Byers-Flum, Cristy

MINERAL POINT - Cristy Byers-Flum, age 70, of Mineral Point, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Upland Hills Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dodgeville. She was born in Marion, Wis., on Feb. 12, 1950, the daughter of Francis "Brownie" and Florence "Flossy" (Marquette) Byers.

Cristy is survived by her husband, Robert Flum Jr. of Mineral Point; a daughter, Kathryn Flum of Denton, Texas; a son, Alex (Shaina) Flum and their children Francis and Macy all of Madison; her sister, Tracy Byers of Middleton; her stepmother, Joyce Flum of Dodgeville; and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jamie and Jock Byers; a sister, Betsy Byers; and her father-in-law, Robert Flum Sr.

A Celebration of Cristy's Life will be held at a later date. Cards and remembrances may be sent to the Gorgen Funeral Home in Mineral Point.

