MADISON - Paul John Butz passed away on July 29, 2019, at his home. Paul was loved and appreciated by all who knew him. He was a true gentleman with a kind soul and quick wit.
Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, reading, building, being outdoors, raising black labs, sitting on the porch up north, Rock Steady Boxing, and spending time with family and friends.
Paul was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and dear friend. He is survived by Marilyn, his loving wife of 62 years; daughter, Linda (Russ) Denk; son, David (Susie) Butz; grandson, Paul (Erin) Zimbelman; granddaughter, Abby Zimbelman; and great-granddaughter, Elodie Zimbelman. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 S. Segoe Rd., Madison, WI with memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. and lunch to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Hospice, or Doctors Without Borders in Paul’s name.