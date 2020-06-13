Butteris, Kathleen "Kathy"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DODGEVILLE - Kathleen "Kathy" Butteris, age 70, of Dodgeville, passed away at home on Friday, June 5, 2020. Kathy was born on Dec. 14, 1949 in Monroe to Vernon and Amie (Olson) Larson. She attended South Wayne schools and graduated from Blackhawk High School in 1968. Kathy went to MATC in Madison and then worked at the State Office building.

Kathy met Paul Butteris and they were married on Feb. 15, 1975 at East Wiota Lutheran Church in Wiota. They made their home at the Butteris family dairy farm in rural Dodgeville. Paul and Kathy welcomed their daughter Michelle in 1978 and son Bryan in 1980. Kathy was a longtime member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church and enjoyed serving in Ladies Aide.

Kathy enjoyed mowing the lawn, watching the Brewers, family vacations, and going to the family cabin on Lake Redstone. She most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Paul; daughter, Michelle (Scott) Maly; son, Bryan (Sabrina) Butteris; four grandchildren, Sawyer, Samantha, Cooper, and Miles. She is further survived by in-laws, Dennis (Janet) and Scott Butteris; nephews, Christopher (Abby) Butteris and their daughter Delilah and Bradley (Shelby Bowe) Butteris. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Amie Larson, sister Delores, and Paul's parents, Dean and Joyce Butteris.